I plan to vote for Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge.
Here is why: First, he is smart. Gonzaga law school, graduated with honors. Law Review, editor and published. Clerk for the Court of Appeals for two years. None of which you get to do if you are not highly intelligent.
A judge needs to know how to study the law, understand the law, and write effectively. Brandon does all of these very well.
Second, he is experienced. Twenty years admitted to the Washington Bar Association. Five years full-time as a mediator and arbitrator (which is much like what judges do all the time). Four years as a Walla Walla County Superior Court judge pro tem.
Third, he is 45. If elected (and then re-elected) he could serve and provide excellent service as a Superior Court judge for 20 or more years. A vote for Brandon is a vote for long term continuity which is so important in today’s ever-changing world.
Fourth, he will be a judge for all people. He will not align with any particular social class or business interest. The Brandon Johnson I know treats, and will continue to treat, all people equally and fairly.
How can you beat a candidate with these qualifications? You can't. Which is why I plan to confidently vote for Brandon and encourage you to do so.
Renee Krivoshein
Walla Walla