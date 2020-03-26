I choose Brandon Johnson as candidate for the position of Walla Walla County Superior Court judge.
Brandon acquired a great deal of experience dealing with local, county and state law when he served as clerk to Washington State Court of Appeals, Division III. He then transitioned to civil work in Tri-Cities, then as a lawyer for a Walla Walla firm in civil litigation and family law.
Brandon has rounded out his local work as a judge pro tem for Walla Walla County Superior Court. Brandon’s current work as a mediator and arbitrator gained him the most key insight: To work with dignity and civility in helping to solve people’s problems.
Brandon, a long-time Walla Walla resident, graduated from Walla Walla High School and attended Gonzaga University School of Law.
He and his wife have raised three great kids and are both actively engaged in all that their children do. Both are very well liked and respected in our community.
I am privileged to know both of them since our kids were in pre-school/kindergarten in Walla Walla.
I most admire Brandon for his selfless commitment to his wife while she battled leukemia and eloquently kept us all up to date via emails. He gave his time willingly in helping the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Foundation on establishing our foundation.
I was able to witness his fair elevation to legal matters, his generosity, intelligence and dedication to a good cause right here in Walla Walla County.
With proud enthusiasm, I support Brandon Johnson as the candidate for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge.
Wendi Kregger
Touchet