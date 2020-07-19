David and I have known Brandon Johnson and his family for many years. Brandon is a very caring and easily approachable individual.
When visiting with Brandon, whether on a personal or professional level, we have always felt listened to and appreciated for our input. We were privileged enough to witness first hand Brandon’s strong work ethic as well as his fairness to individuals in need.
We have also witnessed his continual dedication to his family. Brandon and Sarah have three wonderful children and we are proud to wholeheartedly support Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge.
Sharon Gowdy
Walla Walla