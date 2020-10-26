In a year like we are having, with a number of very significant state and national elections taking place, I want to ask that we not lose sight of the importance of our local elections.
We have a number of candidates seeking office and I know that it can be challenging to put the time and effort into learning about each of them.
So, I’ll save you a few minutes: Vote Brandon Johnson for Superior Court Judge. Having known Brandon since childhood I can attest to the quality of his character, his work ethic, and his commitment to the people of Walla Walla County.
We can trust that as our judge he will deliver fair and thoughtful verdicts. His energy and enthusiasm for this position will allow him to serve our area for many years to come.
Experience does count for our judges, and having practiced law for years, Brandon has exactly what we need from a judge in our county. I hope you can find the time to read about Brandon and everyone else seeking office during this election. If you do, I’m confident that you will be impressed by his education, his experience and the breadth of support he has from so many different groups.
I hope you will join me in voting for Brandon.
Tony Billingsley, M.D.
Walla Walla