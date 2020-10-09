I write in favor of electing Brandon Johnson as judge for our Walla Walla Superior Court.
Of course, the good news is that this election offers two very strong options for us to consider. Both Mike Mitchell and Brandon Johnson are experienced attorneys and well-respected mediators. Each has served our county well as a judge pro tem. Both are great options.
I believe Brandon has the edge in this race because he brings to the bench necessary skills critical for our court’s future.
First, Brandon has demonstrated a respect for the wide diversity of our community. This diversity shows up even in those supporting him: There are individuals with a wide variety of professional and educational backgrounds, as well those of different ages and cultures.
As an attorney, it is important to my clients that they are in front of a judge who can find common ground with them and who can “hear” them. Brandon’s broad experience gives him the rare ability to connect with individuals from different backgrounds and perspectives in meaningful ways. This is a strength and critically important for a judge in this period of history.
Second, Brandon is committed long-term to the success and growth of the respect of our court system in Walla Walla County. He has sought this position as part of a long-term commitment to service in our state. This long-term service will benefit our local citizens who rely on our courts.
Third, Brandon has shown that he is capable with using technology in his legal practice. Technological changes are happening rapidly, and Brandon is up to speed. He engages in online legal research to stay informed of the latest changes in the law. He has adapted to using on-line technology to permit individuals to access justice efficiently and at lower cost during this pandemic.
Our courts will continue to be challenged by the coronavirus, by budget cuts, and by increasing demands. The use of technology is one way for the public to have safe, and meaningful justice. Brandon is able to assist with making this happen.
My hope is that Brandon will use these forward-thinking skills on behalf of the Walla Walla Superior Court as its next judge. He has what it takes.
Janelle Carman-Wagner
Walla Walla