I write to support Brandon Johnson’s candidacy for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge. I have practiced all over the Pacific Northwest for the past 30 years
Fifteen years ago I had the pleasure of working with Brandon as my opposing counsel in a fairly complex construction claim case. Brandon was just recently out of law school, but quickly proved himself to be skilled and qualified far beyond his years in the profession. He was tough, smart and zealous in representing his client, but fair, practical and reasonable in working with me to resolve the matter fairly to both of our clients.
Perhaps most impressively to me as a more seasoned lawyer was the human empathy, kindness and respect he showed to my clients, his opponents in the case, who were heavily invested both financially and emotionally in the matter.
These are not qualities one learns or can acquire, with or without age and experience — a person either has them, or does not. They are also qualities that can make the difference between a good judge, and a very good judge, which is why I urge you to vote for Brandon. He will serve the people of Walla Walla County well for years to come.
John Ray Nelson
Spokane