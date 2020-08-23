It is a very big deal to serve as a law clerk for the Court of Appeals. It is an honor and rare opportunity awarded to the best and the brightest of graduating law students.
Brandon Johnson, graduating second in his Gonzaga Law School class, was selected to clerk for Judge Dennis Sweeney on the Washington State Court of Appeals, Division III. He joined the ranks of a prestigious group of legal scholars. Seven of our current nine United States Supreme Court justices began their legal careers clerking for federal judges.
Clerking is not an office clerical position assisting the “boss.” It is not an internship. It is not just additional training experience before entering the practice of law. It is the practice of law in a challenging arena.
Law clerks perform the initial research of the nuances of the law, the initial analysis of the facts and then prepare a briefing of the case for the review of the Appellant Court judge. The cases before the Court of Appeals include criminal and civil appeals. Over half of the appeals are for criminal matters.
Brandon’s practice of the law in the Washington State Court of Appeals, Division III, prepared him well to serve as our next Walla Walla Superior Court judge.
Join me in voting for Brandon for Superior Court judge of Walla Walla County.
Carol Jean Thompson
Walla Walla