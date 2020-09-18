I’m writing to encourage you to vote for Brandon Johnson as Walla Walla Superior Court judge. I have known Brandon for many years, both personally and professionally.
Brandon has a servant heart of generosity and compassion. He has helped my family legally with our adoptions, never asking anything in return for himself but only asking we instead donate to our church building fund as our church was in the process of constructing a new youth and children’s wing which would serve this community for years to come.
Brandon has also helped my family with wills and estate planning, which became more important than we ever imagined when my husband began to lose his battle with cancer. Brandon was there for advice and helped navigate the legalities of death. He was one of the people who would step up and show up for anything we needed, including climbing a ladder to clean my gutters!
I knew Brandon was always just a phone call away for anything we would need help with. I recently moved out of Washington state and cannot vote for Brandon, but I can encourage my hometown of Walla Walla, that I know and love, to vote for him. I have no doubt Brandon would serve this community well as a judge, with compassion, fairness and integrity!
Vote Brandon for Superior Court judge!
Patty Smith
Belmont, Mich.