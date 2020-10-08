Brandon Johnson is running for Superior Court judge. While he claims to be a common man, he possesses some uncommon traits.
Put courage on the list. He once told me that his wife (who marathons through chronic, demanding health issues with a smiling bent) is the “toughest person I know!”
Brandon falls into a similar category — quietly rallying something internal rising to every occasion in support of his family.
One can sweeten that list with confident—yet humble, grounded, respectful, patient, unpretentious, honest, fair-minded, responsible, full of integrity and refreshing candor. It’s clear he has a good work ethic—an attribute one must possess to keep a case load current as a judge. He’s dedicated, sharp-minded and a well-received member of the community.
I first met Brandon when he worked as a summer intern at Nelson Irrigation. It was possibly more than 20 years ago. He already exhibited drive and hard-working characteristics then. I’ve known his dad for around 27 years, and am familiar with his delightful mom too — so I know he comes from good stock.
As a young boy, Brandon’s brother (“The Miracle Kid”) was struck by lightning, and pronounced dead five times — but thankfully, defied the odds and survived. While this quite literally shocking event surely took a heavy toll — emotionally taxing the entire family and augmenting difficult recovery for his brother, it was likely an immeasurably character-building experience for young Brandon as well.
Carol Jean Thompson, an authority in her own right, stated that seven of our U.S. Supreme Court Justices began their legal careers the same way Brandon did — as law clerks, whose responsibility “…is to take the facts, and…prepare the initial brief for the judge…”
That requires time-consuming research, complex organizational management and proficiency — all applicable to a judgeship — of which I’m sure he’ll be successful.
Please visit Brandon’s website at: johnson4judge2020.com, and listen to him explain in his own words why he deserves your vote. Those who have worked in the field of law with Brandon can attest to his legal acumen. In addition, you can also click on the “about” tab at his website for a rundown of his professional experience, education, recognition and honors, licenses held and how he gives back to the community.
I’m compelled to recommend Brandon because he’s a salt-of-the-earth guy with the necessary skills and temperament to excel as Superior Court Judge. Judge Johnson has a good ring to it. Plenty of bang for the buck!
Joanne Pryor
Dixie