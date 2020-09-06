I am writing to express my thoughts on the upcoming 2020 judicial election for Walla Walla County Superior Court.
As in past elections, Walla Walla County is fortunate to have two high-quality candidates from which to choose — Brandon L. Johnson and Michael S. Mitchell.
As a local family law attorney, I have had the pleasure of calling both colleagues, and having worked with them as opposing counsel, mediators, and in their roles as jurists on the bench. From this first-hand experience I can say that I am sure that both candidates will, if elected, serve the county well.
When casting your vote in November, you should consider just what a Superior Court judge is called to do — decide conflicts — whether between the state and a citizen, or between private citizens.
A great deal rides upon those decisions, whether it be the potential outcome of a criminal trial, the ability of a wronged party to be made whole, or the future welfare of a child. The gravity of these decisions requires not only the appropriate temperament — which both candidates have, but it requires that the judge be capable of researching, synthesizing, and adjudicating upon complex issues of law in order to reach the fairest decision possible.
Because the law is ever-evolving, practice alone is insufficient to ensure that the law is correctly followed. I believe that Brandon Johnson’s experience as both a law clerk to the Court of Appeals and as an appellate attorney render him the ideal candidate for superior court judge.
Having been a Court of Appeals law clerk myself, I know the thousands of hours that Brandon spent researching, synthesizing, and learning diverse areas of the law — admittedly with a focus on criminal law.
Too, I know the labor placed into ensuring that the demanding standards of that court were met in the dozens of resulting memoranda and draft opinions which he created.
As an appellate attorney I appreciate that Brandon has maintained those finely-honed research and writing skills throughout his career. Finally, as a mediator Brandon has assisted area attorneys and citizens in resolving hundreds of disputes first by acting as a neutral mediator, and then if need be as a final arbiter.
I respect both candidates, but when November comes Brandon will receive my vote.
John Julian
Walla Walla