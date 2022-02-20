Books like "Gender Queer" aren’t the problem. In fact, heteronormative kids probably didn’t even know these particular books existed until they were brought to their attention by a group attempting to remove these books from our high school libraries. The kids who might benefit from them the most, often marginalized and seeking validation or resources, are the ones harmed.
What are kids being protected from? Books won’t make them gay or give them access to sexual images that aren’t already hugely accessible to them.
Unfortunately, there’s no way around problematic access. I used to think limiting access to electronics would protect my kids, but it only does the opposite. Parents aren’t the only ones giving kids access. Peers are, too.
All kids are just as exposed, only they don’t have the tools to counter or self defend. Social media also makes kids accessible to predators, enables bullying, perpetuates racism, teaches ways to self harm, threatens body image, damages psyches, etc. These are the real, urgent issues.
So instead of taking helpful resources from some, we could give kids tools on how to navigate modern teen issues and teach them kindness and inclusivity. The books in question might even help.
Kelli Kontos
Walla Walla