I applaud the adoption of body cameras by the City of College Place Police and the Walla Walla County Sheriffs Office. It is regrettable that the Walla Walla Police Department, as the largest law enforcement entity in our county, did not show leadership in implementing body cameras for their force.
I encourage Walla Walla City Council members and city officials to move forward with this technology with all due haste. The citizens of our community deserve it and should expect no less than a police force that uses this standard law enforcement tool, furthering their mission to protect and serve.
Casey McClellan
Walla Walla
