I am writing in response to the Dec. 27 opinion column by Rep. Skyler Rude and Rep.-elect Mark Klicker.
Placing blame on Gov. Jay Inslee for not funding business shutdowns is misplaced and unfair. All states are required to balance their budgets, unlike the federal government, which does not.
Very few states can afford to fund relief packages for small businesses, only the federal government is capable of paying for this kind of assistance.
It is a governor’s job to put public health and safety above all other considerations, including economic ones.
It should be the role of the federal government to pay for a crisis like a pandemic. Congress made a good start of this in March when it passed the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion bill. It was timely and wise.
Small businesses are hurting and closing all around the country, not just Washington. The current problem causing harm to small businesses was not created by the governors.
The real problem is Congress taking too long to pass additional relief legislation. The main pillars of the CARES Act expired on July 31, and it took Congress until Christmas eve to pass another $900 billion relief bill — including funding for small businesses.
Congress was gridlocked for over nine months and put politics ahead of helping millions struggling small businesses, and even more millions of suffering people — mostly lower income folks who are out of work through no fault of their own.
This new relief legislation is very, very late, and more will be needed. This is where the money to continue helping our small businesses needs to come from; using our state’s rainy-day fund would be unwise.
I do agree with Rude and Klicker that the lack of a time limit for a governor to issue orders under the emergency powers act needs to be reviewed; this seems to leave too much power in one person’s hands for too long.
However, the Trump administration made little effort or responsibility to coordinate a national plan during the pandemic, leaving it up to governors to figure things out and putting them in a very difficult position.
Condemning Inslee or other governors, and not placing the blame where it should squarely be placed – on Congress and the Administration – is tantamount to criticizing the firefighters and ignoring the arsonists.
Dave Wilson
Spokane