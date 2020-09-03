About 110 years ago, 360,000 white men died to free Black slaves. In the 1960s three major Civil Rights acts were passed to end discrimination of Black Americans.
Since that time discrimination has decreased and millions of Blacks have achieved their dreams through their own personal efforts.
Yes, there are still racist people but they are fewer and fewer with time; but we are not a racist nation nor is our police force racist. In fact, most of our police departments in every city have minority officers and in some of our bigger cities minorities outnumber whites; and when it comes to abuses by an officer against Black suspects it is just as likely that the suspect would be shot by a Black officer as a white officer.
However, Black Lives Matter has convinced many people that our nation is systemically racist based upon a handful of police shootings of unarmed Black criminal suspects by white officers, notwithstanding that no evidence that the officers were racist except that they were white and the suspects Black; and most of those shootings were justified.
Notwithstanding the lack of evidence of racism, BLM, along with Antifa, have commenced riots in many of our cities for the past four months. We all know the horrible results of those riots. Yet, they tell us that they are seeking social justice, but their actions of hate and destruction of our American way of life only divides us and creates a back lash against their cause.
When millionaire Black professional athletes allege social injustice, when white-privileged school kids march to defund the police, when Black rioters pull a white man from his vehicle and beat him almost to death and when those protesters loot, burn and kill, even kill Black cops and business owners, their social justice message doesn’t compute; and neither do their facts.
A couple of years ago BLM protested with a chant “Pigs in a blanket fry them like bacon” and recently a BLM member told us that “looting is only an act of reparation.” BLM’s cause is not about social justice for Black Americans; if it were BLM would be protesting the killing of and social concerns of all Black lives, like the 93% of Black killings perpetrated by Blacks, and like in Chicago where Blacks are deprived of their rights of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness by their own city government. What social justice does demand is a stop to BLM’s madness!
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla