Black lives matter, to many of us; but brown lives matter too.
While our whole country is currently rightly focused on the death of George Floyd by a racist killer with a badge. And a spotlight has been focused on 400 years of racial subjugation of people whose ancestors were brought to this country as slaves.
In Eastern Washington it is more often brown people who are murdered or otherwise abused with impunity.
In Pasco, Antonio Zambrano Montes died in a hail of bullets fired by multiple police who said he had been throwing rocks.
In Walla Walla, Cesar Chavira died from multiple shotgun blasts through his back fired by a store owner who saw him fleeing with a stolen silver belt buckle.
A Walla Walla prosecutor engineered a coroner's inquest where a jury was convinced that belt buckle was worth more than a brown man's Life.
I'm sure there are many other deaths where no video recorded the event including suspected "gang related" murders that never seem to be pursued.
If we don't value human life of people who don't look like us do we really value life at all?
David Higgins
Walla Walla