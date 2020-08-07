In a perfect world it would be fair to say that “All Lives Matter.” But, we don’t live in a perfect world. Our cultural inequities and imperfections as they relate to Black America, forces me to conclude that “Black Lives Matter” above all else — at least for now.
Racism, white privilege and police killing black people in handcuffs — and doing so with impunity — cannot continue if equality in justice is to be realized by Black America. This deadly virus of institutional/systemic racism is born of white privilege. “White privilege” is inherent advantages possessed by a white person(s) on the basis of their race in a society characterized by racial inequality and injustice.
I acknowledge I have been the beneficiary of “white privilege” as it was first sharply pointed out to me in 1969, as I sat down with an Afro-American in the Student Union Building who was a member of the Black Panthers. Allow me to explain.
Back then I was a 19-year-old “know it all” college student passing myself off as an equal opportunity altruist, color blind and with absolutely no biases toward people of color, specifically, Black people. In my limited wisdom, I thought I’d sit down with this Black Panther and find out what he was all about.
I sat down with him and asked my questions. I found myself involved in an historical and current event tutorial about race and racism. He did the talking — I listened. I got an ear full of truth, was “taken to school,” and began to understand what he meant by racism and white privilege.
Later we became good friends as he introduced me to his black brothers and sisters, and we would often engage in long rap sessions about the current state of race in America; and, at times, marching together in civil rights protests.
We have to stop the “us-versus-them” mentality and behavior. Nobody wants to be “them” when we can all be “us.” Until we realize that there’s real genuine strength in diversity and honest inclusion that manifests itself in visible, tangible equalities of opportunity, economic equality and equality in justice, this cultural circularity will continue chasing its tail.
Black Lives Matter while white privilege requires obsolescence. I am honored to speak out against racism — always willing to take a knee for the cause.
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla