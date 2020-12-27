On Dec. 12 the Catholic feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Bishop Thomas Daly, along with the other four bishops that make up the Washington State Catholic Conference, released a statement to affirm “that the recently announced COVID-19 vaccines are morally permissible.”
The five bishops are recommending that their faithful parishioners “get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves, loved ones, and the community.”
The glaring problem with this statement is that the Catholic Church has always taught that the termination of life through the act of abortion is a grave and mortal sin.
How are we as a church being recommended from our top shepherds that it is morally permissible to take a product that was created and/or tested with the use of cell lines from aborted children? And to do so would be considered an “act of charity” according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops?
We are sick and tired of hearing about different degrees of responsibility in cooperating with evil. Either abortion is wrong or it is right. We are siding with God, or we are siding with the devil.
Being a consumer of a vaccine or therapeutic medication that was created on the backs of aborted children is abhorrent in and of itself, but being recommended to do so by the Catholic Church hierarchy is a travesty. Woe to the bishops!
Valerie DeSomber
Waitsburg