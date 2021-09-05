As climate disasters, systemic racism, economic inequity, environmental injustice and unhealthy living conditions continue to plague communities across the country, it’s more important than ever for Congress to stay focused on making unprecedented investments to secure our future, our climate and our democracy.
On infrastructure, it’s clear that the bipartisan package by itself is incapable of addressing the climate crisis hammering communities across the country. That’s why Democrats in Congress like Senators Cantwell and Murray must lend their support to the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that invests in climate, infrastructure and human infrastructure, including a clean energy payment program, clean energy tax incentives, a Civilian Climate Corps and the electrification of buildings across the country. No climate, no deal.
Here in Washington, we know from our experiences this summer broiling through unprecedented heat waves and breathing toxic wildfire smoke that making bold new investments to combat climate change is essential. Only by passing a bill that includes bold climate action will Congress deliver on President Biden’s justice-centered climate change goals of 80% clean electricity and 50% economy-wide carbon emission reductions by 2030, all while creating millions of good jobs.
Rebecca Helsmann
Walla Walla