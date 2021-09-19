Apparently not everyone is aware that bicycle riders are no longer required to stop at stop signs in Washington State. This makes it much easier and anything that makes it easier to ride a bicycle will lower our dependence on oil and increase the quality of life.
Parking and automobile congestion is a problem at the newly renovated North Salem High School in Salem, Ore. Asked why they don’t ride bicycles more often, students identified security the main problem. A tall fence, a security camera and a card system to unlock the entrance was proposed. An extra million dollars was granted to tackle the problem. The solution? They built a bigger parking lot.
Many of us in Walla Walla have the same mindset, yet each cyclist represents one less car congesting the streets, fouling the air with fumes and noise. Smooth surfaces for skaters and skateboarders in the bike lanes would help teenagers getting around town. Streets that have one lane going one way for cars and two lanes going either direction for bikes makes life safer and more enjoyable for all.
Please consider the change in law a step in the right direction.
Martin Smith
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.