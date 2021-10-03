I find it disturbing that the U-B continues to print letters to the editor that contain blatant bigotry.
Walla Walla prides itself on inclusivity and friendliness.
With our thriving tourist trade, it seems ridiculous to print openly bigoted letters.
I would hope the U-B’s editorial staff would hold itself to higher standards than those found on social media?
As an Independent, I find slang terms used to describe members of the either party disturbing. Derogatory terms, like those printed in a recent letter are bigotry, and if applied to people who are not white Republicans, those words would be racist by any other standard.
The other descriptions included in the letter were mostly very successful propagandist tropes.
There is no scientific basis for claiming that all members of a particular party are just one thing as described by the letter writer. That is bigotry and the result of hate that has no place in the U-B.
I would hope that the U-B editors would reconsider their policy on this kind of bigotry.
Consider if Walla Walla became known as not friendly to Republicans, and they stopped coming here?
Bigotry is not a good look for Walla Walla.
Charles Spencer
Walla Walla
