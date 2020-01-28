A big shout out to all of you Blue Devil fans who came out to the Walla Walla High School gymnasium and supported the boys basketball team Friday night against Richland.
It was an important game for our team and your attendance made it seem even more important! The gym was full of students, parents and fans. More than I have seen in several years.
Our players and coaches noticed it and really appreciate it. Your being there makes a difference.
Gary Peasley
Assistant Basketball Coach
Walla Walla High School