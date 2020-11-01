Did you know that Donald Trump had the highest ratings for the economy since 2000. The highest stock and housing prices since 2000 during the worst recession since 1947.
Of course no reporters asked themselves, “How is that possible?”
If reporters did research they would find that there’s a plausible answer.
Americans no longer depend mostly on a job for their livelihoods. Half the population depends on a government check.
As far as those that do have a full-time job, they depend as much on their 401k and house values as they do their job. In the past 10 years you could have made as much on your house as you did with a job.
In 1949 87% of working age males had a job. Today the number is only 67% (Federal Reserve data, labor force participation rate men).
You can believe that working age males are much less capable of working now than in 1949, or you can look at the facts and see that big government has come up with more government assistance programs than ever before even for capable, working age males.
In 2000 the federal government spent $2 trillion, in 2020 it’s $9 trillion (Federal Reserve data, current expenditures)
The government has come up with more assistance programs and the Federal Reserve has helped government borrow the money with their cheap-money policies. The Federal Reserve has also bought up toxic assets including government and corporate bonds to keep stocks and housing prices sky high.
Hopefully, for younger generations those who believe borrowing can go on forever will be right.
However, if government can’t indefinitely keep borrowing the end results is something no one, especially the young, wants to think about.
The first stage of the five stages of grief is “denial,” we’re in this stage right now.
The next stage is “anger.” Obviously, some have already moved on to anger.
I wonder what’s going to happen when the vast majority of us move to the anger stage?
For a long time Americans have always taken the easiest path.
If big government offers you a free ride for your vote, paying for your shelter, food, healthcare, and education, even if you can work why not take the deal. Also, why try to get a higher paying job when if you do, the freebies stop.
Big government has stripped away America’s core values: Self reliance, hard work, savings, family and effective education for their free ride and your vote.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla