There was a misleading column on Sunday about the cleverly worded “For the People” Act. This act may be better titled Against the People Act. The column was shrewdly laced with conservative-sounding rhetoric.
When read carefully, the piece reminds us of the vast difference in how to best handle societal issues.
The For the People Act proposes solutions to voting issues such as gerrymandering (changing district boundaries). Currently, such problems are dealt with by citizens discussing, dialoguing and ultimately using the power of the vote.
The For the People Act would appoint commissions in Washington, D.C., to solve such local problems. Hence the power shifts from citizens at the county and state level to appointed bureaucrats at a national level.
Throughout history, the socialist convinces himself that distance and size somehow makes people wiser. Local voters are not to be trusted. Appointed bureaucrats with vast power over the nation are somehow immune from bias.
The result is small power struggles that can be controlled locally through voting become huge power grabs by untouchable bureaucrats at the national level. Big, centralized government doesn't solve problems, it exacerbates them.
Greg Fazzari
Walla Walla