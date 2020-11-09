I appreciate President-elect Joe Biden for being so presidential in his first “not yet” speech and his gracious acceptance speech. It was just what I hoped he would do, in both word and spirit.
He should keep being honorable, civil, and tough. I just laughed out loud at the first debate, which was exactly what I expected. “Sleepy Joe” indeed! Atta boy, I said don’t give an inch to a bully, and he didn’t.
And now, of course, he doesn't have to. Now Biden can model the qualities so important in a president: Integrity, humility, honesty, devotion to the nation and not to oneself, forgiveness, acceptance, and dignity. Any one of these would be great, but Biden is striving for all of them. We need to believe again in the office of the presidency, and so do all of our allies — and our enemies — around the world.
Biden should continue to ignore the blustering and nonsense and noise that isn’t going to affect what legally happens in the next few months. We’ve really had way more of that than any nation should ever have to deal with.
He should keep his head high so he can see the people who elected him, those who didn’t elect him, and all of those who really don’t have a voice. They need him, too. We need Biden’s attention on the serious issues and problems that have always existed and also the new ones recently created by lack of leadership, hatred and bigotry.
He should treat all of us with honor and gentleness, including those whose dreams or fantasies have been crushed. Especially be gentle with President Donald Trump. He isn’t really strong enough to get past this election without Biden’s help.
Biden continues to understand Trump’s horror and disillusionment as he is faced with the reality of his new circumstances. I think it will take him a long time, and there is no need to spend any extra energy trying to convince Trump of something that he will not be able to accept for awhile.
Biden must be strong. He got to this presidency by being strong and true to his commitments to us, by demonstrating decency and integrity, and by telling the truth. Even if he make mistakes along the way, we will forgive him for being human, but not for being a liar or a cad.
Biden must be true to himself, but more importantly, be true to the office.
Kittee Custer
Milton-Freewater