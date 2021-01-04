If all the facts are eventually known, history will reveal the most fraudulent election ever perpetrated by Democrats against a sitting president, Donald Trump.
But for now, although there are sufficient facts of illegality, those facts are not being considered by the courts or legislators and therefore Biden will be our next president and America will suffer the consequences.
There is a recent article published by Grassfire on the "Top 11 reasons why Trump won and Biden lost." Those reasons were published on Dec. 9 and available for your review. But what I believe is most telling of this theft are the facts that Joe Biden won only 524 counties to Trumps 2,497, while Obama in 2008 won 873 counties, 67% more than Biden did, yet received 11 million to12 million fewer votes than Biden; and notwithstanding that Obama, who today is still the most popular Democrat, had received a record 69 million votes in 2008, only to be surpassed by a feeble old, do-nothing politician, with highly questionable ethics, by a record of 81 million votes.
Does that make sense, especially since Trump received the highest vote total ever for a sitting president, which was 11 million more votes than he received in 2016.
In addition, and at the same time as this election, a Gallop poll found Trump to be the most admired man in America, with Obama in second place and down the list was Biden receiving only 6% of the vote.
Now tell me how is it that Biden, without fraud, could have received more votes than Obama and Trump?
The reason that Democrats claim that there was no election fraud committed is because they committed it. Why do you think they want: No ID requirement for voting, no signature verification, no restrictions on illegal immigrants, residency, age or prisoners from voting; and it appears that they have no problem with dead people voting or even voting or counting ballots as often as desired.
Those normal fraudulent acts don't seem to be a problem for Democrats, unless perhaps a Republican wins the election, like when Al Gore lost and for months thereafter challenged the fairness and legality of the election.
It's sad, and unfortunately it isn't going to get better for the next four years! God help us!
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla