As predicted, the Biden presidency has been an unmitigated disaster.
The Epoch Times newspaper says that over two million unskilled illegal immigrants have entered the U.S. with President Joe Biden's blessing. Why? They'll become Democratic Party voters before they overwhelm our school, medical and welfare systems. 90,000 more "refugees" are now enroute from Panama.
Biden surrendered in Afghanistan and left thousands of Americans, and Afghan allies, behind to face execution. And $90 billion dollars of U.S. military equipment was given to the Taliban terrorists.
Crime, violence, lawlessness and murder have skyrocketed, especially in Democrat-run cities, since Biden's election. And now, the Democrats want to defund the police.
Author Mark Levin says that the Democrats are promoting a "socialist-Marxist" agenda.
Dr. Ron Jackson, a former White House physician says that Biden has "lost it," mentally, and that he needs to resign.
Biden's latest outrage is having the FBI crack down on parents who speak out against the Far left's agenda to school boards.
Tragically, our gushing-all-over-the-Democratic-Party mainstream media refuses to report Biden's disasters.
Lisa Boothe (Fox News) says Biden should "step down in shame."
Curtis E. Stone
Dayton
