During Biden's campaign, he told us he would eliminate fossil fuels.
And on his first day in office, he signed executive orders, such as:
1. Elimination of subsidies at a loss to oil companies of some $20 billion;
2. Stopped maintaining shipping rivers, leaving that cost to the oil producers of some $100 million per year;
3. Threaten to remove tax deductions for drilling cost on new wells ($13 billion over 10 years) and deductions of development cost of declining oil, gas and coal reserves ($29 billion over 10 years);
4. Halted new oil and gas leases on federal lands;
5. Reversed Trump's roll back of methane regulations and added costly regulations for all oil and gas operations.
An so on. All of which made it burdensome and unprofitable for American companies to produce oil.
Overnight, our energy independence disappeared, and the cost of energy immediately started rising, including gasoline, which started at $2.17 per gallon and 10 months later, under Biden, went to $3.49, on its way to $5 (which Obama said would discourage use of fossil fuels).
Who's at fault, Mr. Hansen?
Jerry Votendahl,
Walla Walla