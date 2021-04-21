We are witnessing an unnatural disaster at the southern border.
The Mexican cartels are having a heyday. They are making billions of dollars with human trafficking. The massive influx of illegal aliens crossing the border is taking a major portion of the border patrol’s time leaving large portions of the border unpatrolled.
Scouts for the Mexican cartels report the unpatrolled gaps to the cartels which are using these gaps to transport illegals and drugs into the U.S. If they get sighted by the border patrol, they throw the illegals into the river. Many drown. The border patrol has fished babies out of the river.
All this is caused by the policies of President Biden. Biden rescinded Trump’s policies that were working. Apparently, he does not care. He appointed Vice President Harris to manage the border. She laughed and has done nothing about it.
For those who voted for Joe Biden, this is what you voted for. You were warned by President Trump that this would happen. As I write this letter, this information has not appeared in the U-B. Apparently the U-B editors do not care either. Fortunately, we have Fox News and One America News reporting it.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla