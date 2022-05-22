A recent letter writer was upset that I didn’t think high gas prices were Biden's fault. He gave a number of points to prove his position. So, let's review!
Biden eliminated oil subsidies. Oh, my goodness! That’s got to hurt. Our tax dollars no longer going to oil companies that just posted their highest earnings ever? Shell alone made 9.1 billion last quarter. How will the CEOs buy a new yacht?
Oil prices are up worldwide. Didn’t know Biden had that much power. There were 1,029,588 producing oil wells in 2014, and only 936,934 when Biden took office. Yet nothing is stopping the resumption of those wells. Must be Biden's fault.
Oil companies are currently sitting on thousands of lease permits that are not on hold, yet the oil companies do nothing but count their money.
It is a world oil market. Supply and demand. Too much oil (in the world), prices go down. Not enough oil, prices go up. We wouldn’t be fracking if we had that amount of oil. There are plenty of things to blame on Biden. The border. Inflation. Pick one, just not gas.
Chris Hansen,
Walla Walla