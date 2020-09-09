A recent letter to the editor attempted to attach the messianic title of “The Chosen One” to Joe Biden, no doubt to slander the candidate and those who support him. I’d challenge readers to find any evidence that Biden or any prominent Democratic organization has ever referred to himself in that manner.
On the other hand a simple YouTube search shows Trump doing that exact thing Aug. 19, 2019. Funny how Democrats always get accused of doing in secret the things Republicans are doing openly on national TV. I guess when you’ve been told your whole life that both sides are to blame, it’s only natural to project your own worst impulses on other people.
I can’t tell anyone else how to vote, but I intend to vote for Biden, not because I believe he will cure all our ills, but because he is a competent administrator who listens to the scientific community and truly cares about the problems of the little guy.
Who knows, he might even be able to undo some of the damage Trump has done to our nation.
Robb Lincoln
Walla Walla