A bombshell book, titled "Rigged," details why Biden is an illegitimate president.
Author Mollie Hemingway explains that Biden was "dull and declining," before the election, and that his rare campaign appearances drew sparse, disinterested crowds. Nevertheless, Biden flipped five states that had gone to Trump and garnered 81 million votes.
Hemingway claims that Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's founder, in a "genius plan," donated $419 million dollars, which was used by Democrat activists to infiltrate local election operations and take over jobs government workers were supposed to do. She adds that left-wing groups, in key cities, hired poll workers, collected absentee ballots and "cured" those with "errors" (i.e., votes for Trump).
In Pennsylvania, Democrats got the Democrat-heavy Supreme Court to eliminate certain election integrity measures. Also, the pandemic led many states to loosen safeguards according to Hemingway.
In short, Biden didn't steal the election; the election was purchased for him, in my opinion. And, the Democratic Party's corruption, fraud, dishonesty and cheating means we might as well not even bother to vote.
If Trump was still president, our borders would be secure, scores of Americans, now dead, would still be alive and China, now seeing Biden's weakness and incompetence, wouldn't be poised to invade Taiwan.
Curtis Stone
Dayton
