Biden fails the "reasonable test" in every decision he makes.
He closed Keystone Pipeline to prevent emissions of carbon dioxide, but the result was more unemployment, higher gas prices and cost of transporting oil by truck, train or barge, which, unlike the pipeline, emits C02.
He opened the border by stopping the building of the wall, re-instituted catch and release, reversed agreements with Mexico and South American countries that required asylum petitioners to remain in their own country or Mexico while their claims were being considered, and stopped deportations, all of which he knew would cause the current crisis.
And, in his desire to help minorities, he wrongfully called Georgia's election law racists and encouraged businesses to boycott the state, which resulted in the transfer of baseball's All-Star Game from Georgia to Colorado. Atlanta's population is 51% Black, and Dever's is 9%. So, who is helped by said boycott?
But don't blame Biden as he is not in charge, as evidenced by that video in which he said to Nancy, "I am happy to take questions — whatever I am supposed to do." Nancy turns off the video and responds to a fellow worker, "No, we don't want him to talk."
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla