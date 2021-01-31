Brier Dudley’s “Let’s save another Endangered Species: America’s free press” column was an interesting article detailing what has occurred to the local newspaper companies across the country. According to Dudley, newsroom layoffs increased nearly 200% last year, with as many as 30 newspapers per month “closing shop” in 2020.
This trend is sad, of course, and there are a number of predictable reasons for the downturn of the industry, including BigTech and multi-billion dollar social media platforms exploding onto the scene.
However, Dudley failed to mention one of the leading components to the issue: The blatant bias in the media.
As a subscriber of the Walla Walla Union Bulletin since the fall of 1990, I have noted many changes over the past 30 years. “Left” leaning newspapers nationwide, including the U-B, seem to not realize the importance of balance in their reporting.
The opinion page in the U-B has consistently proven itself politically one sided in its cartoons, articles and syndicated columns.
My hope is someone at the U-B will be bold enough to start the discussion on this unbalance within the company and a conversation can take place to take on the underlying reasons subscribers are dropping off in rapid fashion.
True objective reporting is investigative, curious, and truth seeking, regardless of personal opinions and motives. I call the U-B reporters to stop inserting themselves into the story, and be objective, unbiased journalists.
The national media narrative has now pushed for the political “right” to be “deprogrammed.”
With roughly half of the Walla Walla Valley being conservative, I suggest the U-B self evaluate how it portrays its version of the news, and reform itself to a truly unbiased, objective source.
If it does not, I will not be the only one leaving the U-B and the $360 a year rate that goes along with it. If more reflection and change does take place, the U-B will soon be a statistic in the heap of lost newspapers in our great country.
Jeff Bartlow
College Place