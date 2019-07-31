This letter is in response to the proposed annexation of the Bachtold property, specifically the Cottonwood-Kendall roads area.
There has been many responses, both pros and cons, to the proposed annexation and the development of the property. My wife, Kim, and I are both born and raised in Walla Walla and come from families that were established in the Valley in the early 1900s.
We both understand the need for growth and expansion since we are recipients of this process. However, growth comes with responsibilities.
We both strongly feel that this particular annexation and development are out of character for this particular area. There are numerous concerns that need to be better addressed prior to developing of this location.
We have gone to the city Public Works Department office and looked at the designated notebook and noted concerns:
Lack of needed infrastructure-roads, traffic, sidewalks and accessibility.
Water issues: drainage, aquifer levels, city load for water and sewage.
Noise from overpopulation of area.
Speed on roads increasing from 35 to 45 mph on Kendall Road is a huge safety concern. This road is also used for farm machinery.
Sidewalks surrounding the development. The proposal indicates “sidewalks should be installed” rather than “shall be installed.” This leaves huge discretionary powers to Hayden Homes to install or not to install sidewalks.
Affordable Homes — of the 370 homes, 80-plus will be kit homes that will be in the final stages of the five-year plan. This affordability is inaccessible for some time into the future.
It is a potential concern that investors will buy and use these properties for rental properties.
Overall population: if all of these homes are built and occupied with an average of three people per home, an additional 1,100-plus people will inhabit this area.
We feel there are other areas that are better suited for this type of growth: Tausick Way and Isaacs Avenue, Middle Waitsburg Road near the gun club, or Third Avenue and Baker-Langdon Road, just to name a few.
Does Walla Walla really want to grow with this type of developments? Do we want to exploit our beautiful Valley to this type of developments and growth?
We realize this area is in the urban growth plan for the Valley. It should be urban growth not urban saturation!
We are all extremely blessed to live in this semirural community. We urge the City Council to vote “no” on this particular development.
Al Schneidmiller
Walla Walla