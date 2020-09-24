Back in the 1940s my small town of Lares, Puerto Rico took great pride in carrying its dead (llevar en andas), from the church all the way to the cemetery. People joined in no matter their relationship to the family.
Miguel “the humpback,” a hermit who earned a living doing errands, was an everpresent penitent. All his devotion for a free meal after the burial. Who died, Miguel? Well, many times he did not know at all. But for all of us, the church bells tolling as the procession went by, the smell of incense from the priest rhythmic swinging of the challis, it was a solemn message that one of us Larenos, had died.
For whom the bell tolls, a poignant poem by John Donne, comes to mind “...Each man’s death diminishes me, for I am involved in mankind”
Years passed, and Miguel eventually died alone at his humble bohio. His burial, the church tolling and the gathering of thousand of people was like we’ve never seen before. The bells tolled for a humble man.
As we pass 200,000 Americans losing their lives to the coronavirus pandemic the Washington National Cathedral did toll its mourning bells for those lost.
They also tolled for the hope of resurrection, and for the awakening of some sense of good conscious and decency on those politicians now responsible for the premature death of so many Americans.
Dying on a ventilator postponing your last breath is not dying, like Miguel did, on your own terms. What an agonizingly painful way, for body and soul, to end the life of so many! What a national tragedy!
The bells will continue to toll, and as Donne’s poem ends “...send not to know for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for you.”
Carlos F. Acevedo, M.D.
Walla Walla