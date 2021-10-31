In response to Savonnah Hendersons' letter printed Oct. 23 on COVID-19: I want to say COVID-19 is a supremely important issue, especially to those of us who have lost loved ones.
People were asked a year ago to get the vaccination. We now have 700,000 American deaths. Many refuse to get the vaccination. So, to try to save lives, the vaccine was mandated. I wonder how many unvaccinated people have exposed others? Why do they put others at risk? You will always have your freedom, but, you may not always have your life.
I lost my brother to the virus on Sept. 1, 2020. No one can begin to understand our pain.
I believe in only the well being and safety to our fellow man first and foremost. I know every life is precious. Please help us end this pandemic.
Margaret McMunn
Milton-Freewater, Ore.
