A few years ago the news came out that Washington and Oregon were two of the 22 states in the U.S in which more people were dying from cancer than from cardiovascular diseases.
With that information in mind I decided to use PubMed (which is a search engine for the National Institute of Health which provides access to 30 million abstracts and citations).
Here are some of the findings. Excess weight clearly increases the risk of cancer and other diseases. A number of peer reviewed journals and countries are represented and agree with these findings.
The April 2019 issue of Nutrition Action Health Letter, a highly regarded health journal, states that 13 cancers are linked to obesity.
The following two paragrahs are taken from the The Harvard Health Letter of October 2014 where Walter Willet, M.D., was in charge for many years. They basically say you can get all the protein you need without using any non vegetable source. You would be called a “vegan.” Further on it states plant based proteins are better
If you eat anything other than plant-based food you raise the risk of getting cancer.
Here some of the diseases besides cancer a woman can get if she gains 5-20 pounds after the age of 18. Gallstones, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure.
In the case of men if they gained 5-20 pounds after age 21 they can get some of the same diseases women get.
Here are further suggestions from Dr. Willet. Eat vegetables, fruit, beans, whole grains, nuts. You can lose weight without counting calories. Another plus is you are much less apt to need a joint replacement. I have a son who is significantly overweight who has had at least one joint replaced.
Dr. Willet also urges an exercise program which could be walking, running, swimming, dumbbells, etc.
Donald E.Casebolt, M.D.
College Place