Please join me in voting for Becky Waggoner-Schwartz in the upcoming primary, August 3rd. Becky has spent the past 11 years engaging parents and students helping them navigate middle school and high school coursework while preparing them for college and career readiness. She has valuable experience engaging parents and students.
I believe she will bring these goals with her to the school board. Her passion for rural education runs deep as her father was a history teacher in Milton-Freewater, and she has had three kids go through the Walla Walla school system and one more currently attending Walla Walla High School.
I have personally known Becky for over ten years, and I am confident she will be an excellent addition to the school board and will make our community proud.
Karen Ruzicka
Walla Walla