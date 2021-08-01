I am writing this letter in support of Becky Waggoner-Schwartz for Walla Walla School Board, Position 2.
Becky has what it takes to support our students and families in order to ensure that students reach their full potential. She knows our community well and will contribute her ability to successfully engage with families.
As a teacher in our district, I have worked with Becky directly in our schools and have seen first hand her commitment to student success. She knows what students and families need and she knows how to advocate for those needs.
Becky has a clear vision of what students need in order to be successful at every level of their education. I am confident that Becky is the person for this job.
Please join me in voting for Becky.
Stacey Klingenberg
Walla Walla