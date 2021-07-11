I support Becky Waggoner-Schwartz for Position 2 of the Walla Walla School Board. As a WaHi alumni herself, and her work with WSU’s Gear Up program, she is keenly aware of what students face here in our valley. Her slogan “Because It Matters” highlights the importance of education for all students in our school district.
Becky brings a common sense and a student-first attitude to the board that is above any politics or social pressures. As any teacher or administrator can attest to, the focus should be on the students learning what they need for life and/or further education. Becky promotes this philosophy and will strive to help the school district maintain this thinking. She is also one to educate herself thoroughly on subjects before reaching a decision.
Becky has been a great resource and advisor for all of our daughters as they went through the public school system and achieve a greater success through college.
Joshua Tapp
Walla Walla