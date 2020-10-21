‘Because I have a conscience’
As I was walking down Main street Walla Walla a while back, heading toward Starbucks, I ran into an old high school acquaintance of mine. Both of us graduated high school in 1967.
Standing at the corner of First Avenue and Main Street, he shouted out my name as I was getting ready to cross the street myself, toward my sacred brew.
I didn’t recognize the person behind the voice and had to take a closer look. I couldn’t believe my 71-year-old eyes — realizing that it had been at least 50 years since I had seen him. We greeted one another cheerfully and decided we would both have coffee communion together and catch up on old times.
We grabbed our coffee, found a table outside, sat down and began to chat. We attempted to catch up on all the years that had passed until the conversation took a turn to the political when he blurted out that “we have a big election coming up and that he was hoping I was going to vote for Donald Trump.” It took everything within me not to shout words of profanity – but I didn’t!
I shot back reminding him of Trump’s lying, his hateful, racist, white supremacist rhetoric; Trump’s separating infants from their mothers at our Southern borders; the way he puts people of color and women down; his contempt for our military; and his lack of leadership for a coherent national COVID-19 policy that is responsible for tens of thousands of Americans dying.
I reminded him of Trump’s blatant attempts to kill the Affordable Care Act and deny health care to those with pre-existing conditions; of Republican voter suppression efforts all across our nation; and then I asked him how anyone in their right mind could vote this inept-carnival barker in for another four years!
He reminded me that Walla Walla has always been a bastion of the Republican Party and that he viewed Trump and the Republicans as America’s savior. I thought I was going to throw up! Then he asked me if I was a Republican. I said no and then he asked me why.
“Because I have a conscience,” I firmly answered. “Once you awaken, my friend, it’s hard to go back to sleep.” I politely got up from the table, wished him a good day and quietly walked away.
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla