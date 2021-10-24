I don’t remember a time in history when our children were used as political pawns. From curriculum discussions to the vaccination debate, we are shaping a generation’s minds and bodies. We must do this with considerable thought.
Some argue that like immunizations already required to attend school, so should the COVID-19 vaccine be required. According to the state Department of Health, the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine wasn't mandated until 1979 despite being first licensed in 1971. There were years of data prior to being required. Washington state law allows parents to exempt their child from the school immunization requirements by claiming personal/philosophical, religious or medical reasons — although personal/philosophical exemptions are not allowed for the MMR vaccine.
I recently noticed a video on Facebook by Zana Carver, a candidate for Walla Walla Public School Board, Position 1, who's position on the COVID vaccine for school-age children mirrors my opinion. She believes we need to be extra cautious with children. When considering the COVID vaccine, she recommends asking for the research, reviewing the data and speaking with one’s own physician to discuss potential risk factors — the long-term effects of the vaccine are not yet known — before reaching a decision.
Pam Ray
Walla Walla
