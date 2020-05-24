As more businesses and services hope to open soon, who doesn’t welcome the change?
Yet new opportunities also bring new dangers for the coronavirus to spread. It’s still around and highly contagious.
Consider the data. Walla Walla County is staying stable at 17 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents. However, neighboring Franklin county has grown to 48/10,000, Benton to 32/10,000, and Yakima to 87/10,000. By comparison, King county has 33/10,000 over a longer period of time. We’re not a hot spot, but fires are taking off nearby.
For business owners, that poses special problems. They know the difference between open doors and profits.
They don’t earn money until customers feel safe being inside. What tourist is going to visit from Seattle or Portland if the epidemic takes off again? Can schools stay open if infection rates spike?
Jeff Duchin, King County health officer, recently summed it up: “I’d much rather see people lock down their mouths and noses than lock down their neighborhoods.”
I agree, and we are the ones to make that happen. Wear masks, keep distance, wash hands, be safe for other’s sake and your own.
Chuck Hindman
Walla Walla