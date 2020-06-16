Dogs are running all night.
The latest incident has left two sheep dead and two will not recover to a productive state. This is the second incident of which we have been involved with in the last four months.
All dogs can kill without biting by running livestock into railroad ties or fences. These dogs also tore animals apart.
All dogs small and large can kill if left unattended. All dogs that have never killed before can and will kill.
Typically dogs kill for the sport. All dogs can get out of confinement. Most of the time dogs are given back to owners by animal control even when this has not been their first offense.
Responsibility is on owner and enforcement is on community services.
Livestock owners ability to recover damages normally requires legal action. Livestock owners are left to care and treat injuries, which would include additional expenses. Good luck getting a veterinarian on the weekend. Only veterinarian on call is located in Pasco.
Jerry and I appreciate the Walla Walla Sheriff's Office, animal control officer and Blue Mountain Humane for their professionalism.
Linda Kjack
Walla Walla