Bail amounts for sex crimes perplexing
I am asking, in all sincerity, for someone knowledgeable about the Walla Walla justice system to shed some light on how bail is set.
I have noticed over a period of at least the past decade that those accused of what seem to be more violent sex crimes pay lighter bail and walk away more often than those who merely “intended” to commit a crime and, in many cases, were set up in a sting orchestrated by the police.
Just a couple of days ago, the U-B ran a local story about a known gang member who has been accused of raping and trafficking an underage girl, who he abducted at gunpoint and held captive for months while supplying and/or injecting her with meth, fentanyl and heroin. His bail – $50,000.
On the same page was an article about the Touchet fire chief, arrested in a sting operation for attempting to have sex with an underage girl. In this instance there was no sex and in fact there was no underage girl. His bail – $100,000.
I am in no way defending either of these individuals, just asking simple questions. Which one committed the more violent and damaging crimes? Which one has the worst criminal record? Which crime resulted in an actual real life under-age victim? A victim who now must recover from serious physical and psychological damage, possibly while being dragged through a trial with her rapist sitting there glaring at her?
It seems to me that whoever committed that crime should have a tougher time posting bail.
Am I missing something here?
Paul Gregutt
Waitsburg