Jerry Votendahl is not the only person making the argument that our country needs to get back to work, so my disagreement is not just with him.
Everyone wants that to happen, but there is gross disagreement about how it should take place. For example, the unbelievable armed insurgencies at state capitols around the country. Or the continual statements from people who say it is only their business if they don’t want to wear a face mask when they go to the grocery store. Stupid is as stupid does!
I predict that if any of those people, or their loved ones, contract the virus, to whatever degree, they will very quickly insist on access to whatever medical care our community can provide them. They probably won’t consider that their intentional situation is further stressing the medical care people on the front lines of this “… war against the virus …,” as Mr. Votendahl describes it in his recent letter to the editor.
A war that will be fought with scientific knowledge, not with guns.
I admit that I find myself in agreement with one of Mr. Votendahl’s statements, though, admittedly, it is accidental and taken out of context.
In his discussion about what has been authorized by our governor as essential, he says, “Pot shops are essential but gun shops are not;” Well, I get his point about pot shops, except that I have a medical marijuana card (that I fortunately have only exercised once, but I do know people whose health is helped by their access to medical pot). But I challenge anyone to explain why being able to buy guns and ammunition right now is essential. I propose that most people who want to buy guns currently already own more guns than they need. So that is a ridiculous argument.
And the sentence implying that the governor “… wants to keep this recession going as long as possible in order to beat Trump …” is ludicrous, particularly considering that Trump has made it clear that he is only concerned about re-election, despite the health ramifications.
I will be interested to read what Mr. Votendahl, Bonnie Brickey and the other people who are critical of efforts to contain this situation are doing other than writing letters. Ordering take-out from local restaurants? Sending thank you notes to health-care and other front-line workers? Donating to community-support organizations? Or just complaining?
Ted Cox
Walla Walla