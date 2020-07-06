There are other organizations that provide the same services as Planned Parenthood, except for killing babies. Rather than abortion they recommend adoption. One of these organizations is Birthright, which has chapters in Canada, Africa and the United States.
There is a chapter here in Walla Walla. It also does not accept government funds.
In 2014 Planned Parenthood performed 324,000 abortions. That is 324,000 human beings that never saw the light of day.
There are about 125,000 adoptions per year. For every child available for adoption there are three to four families trying to adopt. That would mean that there are 375,000 families that want to adopt.
So all 324,000 babies that were aborted would have a family wanting to adopt them. Of course, that would mean a large drop in revenue for Planned Parenthood.
I am appalled by the self-righteous hypocrites who are all aflutter about a tattoo but don’t have a problem with the killing of inconvenient human beings yet to be born. Wasn’t that what Hitler did, kill human beings that were inconvenient to him?
At one time before Christ, God condemned the Israelites for offering their children as sacrifices on the altars of the god Molech. That is part of the reason God let Israel be conquered by a foreign country.
Today, children yet unborn are being offered on the altars of convenience.
God has richly blessed the United States. Will God let us be conquered by a foreign nation?
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla