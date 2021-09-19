We seem to have no problem with mandatory vaccination for measles, mumps and the like, but let's fight as hard as we can to prevent mandatory vaccination for COVID-19. After all, according to Our World in Data, an average of 1,500 people are dying each day from this horrible plague. Apparently that figure is too low for many.
Al Van Cleave
Walla Walla
