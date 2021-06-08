Sadly, with precious few exceptions, currently elected Republicans are enacting legislation that seriously threatens our democracy.
No serious political discussion can begin without accepting the fact that Trump lost the election and incited an insurrection. Instead of accepting defeat with dignity and humility and working to understand why, Republican leaders have embraced “The Big Lie.”
In response, Republican states across the land are jamming through legislation that not only makes it harder to cast a ballot, but also enables them to actually over-turn an unwanted election result. This is voter suppression unashamedly aimed at Black and brown citizens and if it goes unchallenged, it will eventually destroy our constitution.
I am not alone in my opinion that Trump is the most disgusting, racist, corrupt, selfish, greedy, amoral person in political history. We need a vigorous Republican Party that embraces truth, not conspiracy theories.
I can only hope that an avalanche of Republican leaders will come to their senses and, as Mitt Romney lamented, start telling the truth to their constituents.
Gerald Steinauer
Walla Walla