I am a fairly new resident of Walla Walla, arriving in 2017 to manage a nonprofit organization in neighboring Milton-Freewater. As a professional who has worked in affordable housing, finance, and business administration for over 25 years, I know my way around “house hunting.”
I was surprised by how few homes were available, both for rent and purchase. But I was not surprised that such scarcity was putting significant stress on the area’s housing affordability. Simple economics.
Eventually I did find a home, but the experience was enlightening. The Walla Walla Valley has much to offer, and people are increasingly drawn to the area.
Growth that leads to a robust housing market and economic diversification is healthy. But it is important for a community’s long-term viability and livability to balance those dynamics with affordability and housing resources for all in our community.
A truly healthy community offers affordable housing options that allow residents across the economic spectrum to live near where they work, attend schools, and access services. A healthy community sustains residents of all income levels, family types/sizes, and ages.
This is the goal of Common Roots Housing Trust.
Common Roots is a newly-created Community Land Trust. A CLT is a nonprofit organization that owns land and develops housing for the purpose of creating permanently affordable homes.
Homes built on CLT land are owned or rented by the resident, but the land is owned by the CLT and leased to the residents for a modest fee. Common Roots will provide sustainable homeownership for generations of individuals and families whose housing needs are not met by the traditional market.
Though Common Roots is new to our region, CLTs have a history spanning over four decades; 40 years of success in helping communities sustain their economic vitality and diversity by providing one of our most basic needs – affordable places to call home, to raise families, and to live our golden years in peace and stability.
I have been heartened by the groundswell of energy and commitment from community members who have embraced this goal and given much of their time and energy to making Common Roots a reality. I encourage everyone to learn more at the Common Roots Town Hall by visiting commonrootshousing.org and registering to attend the virtual event on Monday at 6 p.m.
Terri Silvis
Walla Walla